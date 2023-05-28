How to fight insecurity, terrorism — Ex-NIIA DG

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

A former Director General of the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (NIIA), Professor Bola Akinterinwa, has said that the only solution to fighting insecurity and terrorism was to fight the menace without political, religious, or ethnic colouration

Akinterinwa said this while delivering the 14th Public Lecture of Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko.

He said that “The Federal Government could only win war on terrorism, banditry and other forms of insecurities if it could “uproot the domestic pillars of terrorism, stop the growth of terrorism and declare a total non-partisan war on the use of terror, lay a new foundation for a new Nigeria in which religious bigotry, ethnic chauvinism, politico-economic chicanery, and the toga of selfishness and irrationalities will be thrown into the garbage of history.’

Delivering the lecture entitled: “Prolonged Insurgency and Internationalization of Domestic Terrorism in Nigeria: The Missing Strategic Approach,” Akinterinwa, who is a security expert noted that terrorism festered in the federation because those being the fight against the menace underestimated the strength of terrorists and indulged in self-deceit.

He added that the also experienced strategic miscalculation and failed involve youths in the fight against terrorism, besides the myopic display of leaders in politico-security governance.

Akinterinwa, condemned the absorption of captured militants and terrorists into the civil and public services, describing it as accommodating the government’s enemies in the corridor of power.

He, however, blamed the widespread use of social media, foreign travel, religious fundamentalism, ideological partisanship, social activism, and the failure of government to provide good governance and services, which led to disgruntlement and disillusionment for the spread of terrorism.

“We contend here that the government of Nigeria, like the governments of other African countries, wrongly believe that they are just simply fighting terrorists and insurgents.

“They have not been able to expose those funding terrorism in Africa even though they claim to know them.

“This is one major missing strategic approach that should be tabled for further discussion. Nigeria cannot be rightly said to have technically defeated the Boko Haram.

“On the contrary, it is Nigeria that has technically conceded defeat by giving public impression of a success be it technically or otherwise.”

Earlier, the Vice Chancellor of AAUA, Prof. Olugbenga Ige, described the Lecture as epochal as it marked another step in the quest of the University to revive university culture and best practices.

Ige, appreciated the guest lecturer and promised that such lecture would become a regular occurrence in the varsity, adding that ideas and ideals that drive social change and progress were often ventilated via avenues like seminars, lectures and workshops.