How to apply for US Embassy administrative job in Nigeria

The United States embassy in Nigeria is seeking to employ a qualified candidate for the role of an administrative assistant in Abuja.

The intergovernmental organisation said applicants interested in filling the role are expected to have a minimum of five years of experience in managerial or administrative roles.

“This position serves as a management staff aide to the management counselor (MC) and management officer (MO) and also performs the full range of logistical, administrative, and oversight duties needed to support the work and responsibilities of the supervisors and performs project work as needed,” the agency said in a recent notice.

“The incumbent must obtain a top-secret security clearance. A minimum of five years experience working in an administrative, managerial, or policy-related position for the U.S. government or a large established multinational organisation is required.”

The embassy also said applicants must have a strong knowledge of English grammar and business writing as well as an excellent understanding of visits or large event support requirements.

“Strong understanding of the department’s core hierarchy and its top officials. Detailed knowledge of management and department policies and practices (i.e., gifts, vehicle use, expediter use, procurements, overtime, allowances, ethics, etc.). Excellent knowledge of U.S. government and mission policies and embassy procedures,” the added.

“Interested applicants must have a bachelor’s degree in liberal arts, business administration, or public administration is required.”

The US agency added that the candidate “must be an excellent writer, both as an editor and drafter. Excellent command of grammar, punctuation, and spelling is required”.

In addition, interested persons need to possess excellent interpersonal skills and also be proficient in the use of Microsoft Office applications (word, excel, outlook, PowerPoint) and the internet.

“Good numerical skills required for reviewing representational, overseas registration exam (ORE), and consulate vouchers,” the organisation added.

With a deadline of June 7, 2023, qualified applicants must be able to resume work within a reasonable period of six weeks after receipt of agency authorisation or clearances.

Interested applicants are advised to look out for detailed instructions and apply throught the US Embassy website.