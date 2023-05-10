How Radda demystified Katsina godfathers

Umaru Dikko Radda

By Aliu Muhammed

GODFATHERISM and politics of ownership has continued to define the way and manner power is determined in Katsina State politics since the return of democracy in the state in 1999 that ushered in the Fourth Republic. Some class of politicians, businessmen and leaders of thought in the past played pivotal roles in who gets the nod of the people rather than the electorate that sacrifices time in exercising their constitutional guaranteed franchise in leadership recruitment process.

These sets of people, findings have revealed, must be appeased, and in many instances, their palms sang in public in order to secure their endorsements largely considered key to winning in governorship elections.

Many would recall the unfortunate power tussle that engulfed the politics of Anambra State in 2003 that pitted a sitting governor against a supposedly then godfather of the state politics. The development that followed later is a good history topic for students of politics and leadership. Similar cases have been recorded in Edo, Osun, Benue State, and Delta states, among others, where godfathers squabble with supposedly political godsons in contest for total control of the state’s political structures.

Katsina has a trajectory of power brokers whose blessings must be sought before any major elections for victory of candidates, and the 2023 governorship elections were not free from the machinations of these strong men. Knowing the politics of Katsina and how it was played in the past, the Katsina State governor-elect, Dr. Dikko Radda or Mallam Dikko Radda would not want to be a pawn of any these so- called strong men of the state politics but a true servant of the people of Katsina who are the main decider of who gets the mandate to govern the state.

Dr. Radda, who was elected governor on March 18, was never given the chance by this category of persons in the state. Radda, who was elected governor on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC, polled 859,892 votes to defeat Yakubu Lado of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, who got 486,620 votes. Before Radda clinched the ticket of the APC in Katsina State, he was never considered one of the front runners in the build-up to the primaries that would produce a likely successor to the outgoing Governor Aminu Bello Masari.

The brigade of stakeholders within his party, the APC, had described him as a joker coming from Abuja into the murky waters of Katsina politics, which already had super aspirants of intimidating profile. Some political analysts then see his closeness and loyalty to the Governor, Masari as an impediment to his yearning and even went further to describe him as an unserious contender as far as the race for the APC governorship is concerned.

Some reasons advanced by these schools of thought were that Radda’s statement on several occasions to respect any decision made by Governor Masari concerning his aspiration cast doubt on the minds of people as to whether he is serious or not in the contest. Radda had to square it up with other heavy party compatriots such as Dr. Mustapha Muhammad Inuwa who was the former Secretary to the Katsina State Government and a former Commissioner for Education who had been in government for several decades; Ahmed Musa Dangiwa, a consummate and resilient architect and distinguished real estate, infrastructure development expert; Senator Sadiq Abubakar Yar’Adua, a former lawmaker and strong gubernatorial aspirant in 2015; Mannir Yakubu, the number two citizen of the state and the Commissioner for Agriculture, and Abdullahi Umar Tsauri, a retired civil servant who shot to limelight in 2014, in the run-up to the 2015 general elections.

The outcome of the governorship primaries was a huge disappointment for the godfathers as a presumably underdog aspirant clinched the ticket of the APC in Katsina prompting political pundits to beam a searchlight on who the man Dikko Radda was.

While the godfathers were trying to make sense of what just hit them, Radda was already many steps ahead in his quest to win the state governorship election, not minding the mischievous hands of the demigods. To perfect his strategy, Radda didn’t mince words of not bowing before any Katsina godfathers of politics. Rather he remained focused on the goal and his unalloyed loyalty to his former boss and mentor, Masari whom he served as chief of staff before his appointment as the director general and chief executive officer of Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria, SMEDAN.

Radda has been a politician, entrepreneur, teacher, and banker with wide administrative experiences at the local, state, and federal government levels over the years. Even at the risk of losing the election to the main opposition party, the PDP in the March 18 elections, Dr. Radda stuck to his guns and his mantra of “the people first” because he believed strongly in the principles of democracy where power lies in the hands of the people not some individuals.

He even declined donations from some of these power brokers to his campaign, insisting that his campaign would not be hijacked as it has been the tradition in the state. Rather, he funded his campaign by organising fundraising events where friends, associates, and party faithful came together to raise the needed funds to power the campaign to victory.

Muhammed, a social commentator, wrote from Abuja.