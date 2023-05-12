How police apprehended killers of ASP in Oyo

By Adeola Badru

The Oyo State Police Command on Friday disclosed it had apprehended the suspected killers of an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) serving at the State Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Iyaganku, Ogunleye Daniel.

Police said the suspects, Oyetumbi Ademola, Michael Adeniyi, Gabriel Adeniyi and Kafilat Tiamiyu were arrested following a painstaking intelligence-led investigation.

The spokesman of the command, Adewale Osifeso, while parading the suspects at the Command Headquaters, Eleyele, Ibadan, said the deceased, who was a resident in Ori-Agogo community, in Odo-Ona Kekere axis of Oluyole Local Government, was killed by the assailants having robbed him and other members of his family.

He said after the case was transferred from Idi-Ayunre Police Divisional Headquarters to the SCID Iyaganku for further investigation, detectives from the State Criminal Investigation Department’s Anti- Robbery section immediately swung into action and tracked the suspects using a mobile phone found at the scene of the crime.

He said: “On 29/04/ 2023 at about 0100hrs, a group of Suspected Armed Robbers, numbering five (5) invaded Ori-Agogo area of odo-Ona Kekere in Ibadan and robbed several residents of their belongings. During the robbery operation, ASP Ogunleye Daniel was killed.”

“Three (3) suspects including their spiritual healer one Gabriel Adeniyi ‘m’ 80yrs, Oyetumbi Ademola ‘m’ 25 yrs, Michael Adeniyi ‘m’ 26 yrs were arrested, while their gang leader named Fatai Fasasi ‘m’ 30 yrs, popularly known as Ogun who allegedly shot and killed, the deceased Officer, was neutralized at an encounter with Police operatives during their trail.”

“This far, two (2) Samsung phones belonging to their victims alongside; a 1999 Hyundai Elantra vehicle (Their getaway car) and a cut to size locally made barrel used by the assailants have been recovered.”

“In the same vein, during the process of voluntarily confessing to the crimes committed, they further revealed one Kafilat Tiamiyu ‘f’ a.k.a Iya Alaye as a criminal receiver who receives Jewelry (golds) proceeds from them, based on this, the said Kafilat Tiamiyu was tracked and arrested at Oranyan area of Ibadan.

The command, however, warned against unprovoked attacks on its officers during the discharge of their duties as it would no longer be condoned, while heavy sanctions await those found culpable.

Other suspects paraded were suspected armed robbery syndicate, terrorising travelers on highways at different locations in Oyo and suspected criminal syndicate specialised in removing exotic cars from where they are parked