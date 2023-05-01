How Osun APC factional leaders conspired with PDP to betray Oyetola — Speaker

Gov Oyetola Gboyega of Osun State

As Oyetola inaugurates committee to reposition party

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The Speaker of Osun State House of Assembly, Timothy Owoeye has disclosed that some factional leaders of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the state connived with the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, betray former Governor Adegboyega Oyetola and the party.

Owoeye, while speaking before the inauguration of the Committee on Repositioning of Osun APC by former Governor Oyetola at Tinubu-Shettima campaign office, Osogbo on Monday, said the party is aware of clandestine meetings some of the party leaders and PDP in Ibadan, Oyo state capital before the last general elections.

He urged the committee to deal decisively with anyone found to have betrayed the party during the last election without fear or favour.

We will purnish all those that are involved in anti-party affairs during the last elections. Those that are loyal to the party wholeheartedly will be rewarded greatly and God will continue to bless you.

Some of our party members went to Ibadan to hold conspiracy meetings with PDP, we know that and at the appropriate time, we will expose them. I implore the committee to do justice while reviewing the activities of the party, recommend appropriate punishment for party members who erred”, he said.

While inaugurating the committee, Mr Oyetola said it was a product of several meetings between different party stakeholders in the state on the need to chart a new course for for the APC in the state.

His words, “To do that, we must also not gloss over some of the challenges caused by the excesses of some members of the party, some leaders and elected officials. Hence, the inauguration of this Committee”.

According to the former governor, part of the committee’s terms of reference include; Review activities of the party in recent times. Consider the aspect of Party administration, i.e. structure, funding, discipline and reconciliation. Make recommendations for an ethical reward system in Osun State and propose templates for resolving existing or future grievances among party members.

In its acceptance speech on behalf of the committee, its Chairman, Professor Isaac Adewole, said, “We do not doubt that the challenge is enormous, but as committed patriots, we shall, as passionate and caring physicians, propose ideas and strategies to heal our wounds as a progressive family and usher in a new era for the APC in Osun State”.