How Nigeria’s healthcare challenges can be addressed – Osinbajo

Osinbajo

By Joseph Erunke

VICE President Yemi Osinbajo has said the solution to Nigeria’s healthcare challenges is the availability of skilled health workers in primary health care facilities across the country.

He said there is no single country in the world that can boast of effective health care delivery without adequate and well distributed human resource for health.

The vice president said this on Monday, in a keynote address he presented at the launch of Community-based Health Research Innovative Training and Services Program, CRISP, by the National Primary Health Care Development Agency, NPHCDA, in Abuja.

Osinbajo, whose address was read by his representative and Minister of Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen, insisted that: “No matter how much of a masterpiece the architecture of a health facility is, or how sophisticated the equipment are, or even the availability of the commodities, a health care delivery system will not function optimally if there are not enough skilled workers.”

“For this reason, I think there is no better way to tackle the challenges of health care delivery in Nigeria than to close the gaps on the equitable availability of skilled health workers in our PHC facilities, this can be achieved by a creative measure such as the CRISP this is the Community-based health Research, Innovative Training and Services Programme,”he said.

Noting that the event was very memorable “in the lives of our people in the communities where we grew up and also where we live, “the vice president said he was aware that Nigeria makes up only two percent of the world population but accounts for 14 percent of the world’s maternal death burden.

He said:” When I got the invitation to the launch of CRISP, I was wondering what Dr Faisal meant by CRISP, but I got to understand that we are having yet another innovative program targeted at addressing one of the most critical challenges facing our health sector in Nigeria – the dearth of human resource for health, especially at primary health care level.

“There is not a single country in the world that can boast of effective health care delivery without adequate and well distributed human resource for health.

“No matter how much of a masterpiece the architecture of a health facility is, or how sophisticated the equipment are, or even the availability of the commodities, a health care delivery system will not function optimally if there are not enough skilled workers.

“For this reason, I think there is no better way to tackle the challenges of health care delivery in Nigeria than to close the gaps on the equitable availability of skilled health workers in our PHC facilities, this can be achieved by a creative measure such as the CRISP this is the Community-based health Research, Innovative Training and Services Programme.

“I am aware that Nigeria makes up only 2 percent of the world population but accounts for 14 percent of the world’s maternal death burden. Similarly, our country loses 2,500 children under the age of 5 everyday due to largely preventable causes, including the lack of services that skilled birth attendants could provide. It is of interest that 80 percent of these death burdens occur in the primary health care and community levels. This clearly justifies the need for urgent actions to be taken to implement the CRISP to address this situation.”