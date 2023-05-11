How jazz music can attract tourists, create jobs, stimulate local businesses-Odumosu

By Adeola Badru

Jazz music has been described as an important genre of music that has had a significant impact on attracting tourists, creating job opportunities and stimulating local businesses.

It was also said to have a significant impact on the cultural on the cultural and social fabric of society.

The President, Ibadan Jazz Forum (IJF), Prof. Olakunle Odumosu, made the assertions, while speaking with newsmen on the sidelines of Jazz Concert in Ibadan to commemorate the International Jazz Day.

Describing Jazz music as an important force in the fight for civil rights and social justice, Prof. Odumosu noted that many jazz musicians, including Louis Armstrong, Duke Ellington, and Nina Simone, used their music to express their experiences of discrimination and oppression, and to call for change.

He said: “Jazz music became a way for African American artists to assert their identity and assert their place in society.”

“There are several reasons why governments may choose to promote jazz music. Jazz is an important part of American culture and history.”

“By promoting jazz, governments can help preserve this important art form for future generations.”

“Jazz music can generate significant economic benefits for local communities. For example, jazz festivals and concerts can attract tourists, create jobs, and stimulate local businesses.”

“It has educational value, as it teaches young people about music theory, improvisation, and collaboration.”

“By promoting jazz, governments can support music education and help develop the next generation of musicians.”

“Jazz music has the power to bring people from diverse backgrounds together. By promoting jazz, governments can help foster social integration and create opportunities for cultural exchange.”

“It is a global art form that has the potential to promote cultural diplomacy and improve international relations.”

“By promoting jazz, governments can help build bridges between nations and promote cross-cultural understanding,” he said.

On popularity of Jazz music in Nigeria, Odumosu said that all depended on what individuals grew up with in their households, adding that individuals like what they grow with.

The event was attended by several upcoming as well as talented artistes.