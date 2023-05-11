How I started fashion content on social media apps – Ammie

Italian politician, Emma Bonini, posited that “flexibility is a feminine characteristic.” The senator might be apt about how women can change a trajectory to achieve a positive desired end. Agbahiwe Stella Amarachi, popularly known in the fashion industry as Ammie, has demonstrated the essence of dynamism and channelling creativity to succeed.

Ammie, who is also an actress, nurtures an ambition to be a part of the history of the fashion history in the country. After COVID-19 halted human interactions globally in 2020, she joined TikTok and began to route her creativity into making tutorials on new make-up looks and unique fashion tips.

Initially, Ammie started her newly found vocation as leisure, until she realised that she was building something unimaginable; an audience who have been waiting for such ingenuity on the application saturated with contents that focus more on other aspect of life.

This necessitated Agbahiwe Amarachi’s resolve to build herself into an fashion doyen on the application and to those who are freak about their outfit and look. In about three years of consistency, creativity, value-adding and impact, Ammie, a plus-size brand influencer, has garnered a massive amount of followers on TikTok. Her popularity has also filtered into social media as she is followed by the likes of Don Jazzy and Falz The Bad Guy on Instagram.

“I joined TikTok during the COVID period and I got to learn that I can put out my talent and also learn new things , I started off with acting and then I moved to creating crazy makeup looks, transitions and I started joining the latest trends on social media platform .

When i realized I got an audience ,I had to step up and rebrand myself because it’s makes me happy when I help people with tutorials when they ask for one”, she explained in an interview.

“I learnt I could actually monetize content creating, watched other creators too and I started exploring in the content creating field.I had so much interest In creating especially fashion contents because it’s rare seeing a plus size in the industry that’s into fashion and other amazing things.

“I build my connection with my audience and other creators, I figured my niche and also keeping up with the latest trends, I get to come up with so many content and I decided to mix up my contents and put in more work because it’s not about taking a photo or video and posting it, it’s also about building a community that’s survives and thrives and I have the passion for fashion and open to give my audience more”, added Ammie.

Ammie’s profile has risen significantly over the past years, though she’s been a known figure before now, her influence in the industry is on the rise by the impact she is making on TikTok.

“I am the CEO of an online store called baddies wurld,where we sell beauty accessories. I have worked with brands like lush hair, Empower,Alipearlhairs, yolissahair,Asteriahaircoupon in the US to name a few. I have also worked with artist like; Davido, Zlatan, Rema, Darkoo, Jaywillz, Goyamenor and many more. I’m also a wig influencer and I do makeup tutorials on my social media platforms and I’m also looking at working in the movie industry because i can act well too”, she said.

The social media personality noted that fashion enables her to summon creativity spirit and build confidence to influence others. But she mentioned that plus-size Nigerians are not provided for in the nation’s fashion industry; a deficiency she is determined to correct.

“I am mesmerized by the beauty and sense of fashion because it allows me to be creative, I have passion in what I do and I get the opportunity to express myself, create styles that helps people feel confident about themselves and present their individuality,” stated Agbahiwe Stella Amarachi.

“One of the major thing I think is yet to be exploited well in the Nigerian fashion industry is the fact that as a plus size lady, we find it very difficult shopping wears in our size because often plus size are cut differently from regular size especially in Lagos, Nigeria.

“As a plus size lady, I have faced difficulties like this and I have found a way to overcome it by finding other means to create something beautiful

I look forward to owning a plus size store of my own so that ladies out there can come in, shop and be able to express and feel confident in themselves.”

Ammie insisted that if she had the privilege to come back the second time, she would choose again the things she is currently doing.