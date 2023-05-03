How I gained my sight after being born blind – Singer Chidinma

By Efosa Taiwo

Nigerian singer, Chidinma Ekile, fondly known as Miss Kedike, has recounted how she was born blind and later gained her sight.

Chidinma disclosed this in a recent video posted on her YouTube page.

According to the singer, her parents had to resort to spiritual means when all medical efforts proved abortive.

She said that her mother made her pact with God in the process; after which, she gained her sight.

“I was born blind actually, I didn’t open my eyes at all, it became a challenge, my parents tried all they could to get this baby to see, all proved abortive.

“We had to resort to God, here is my mum, being a prayer warrior; she just started praying all of a sudden, started fasting from nowhere. These were things my parents were never used to but they had to because of the situation. And eventually, I started to see.

“I remember that my mum, according to her, had promised to give me back to God, if God could help her solve that problem.”