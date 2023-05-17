How Gbolahan Oseni, ‘Mr Unstoppable’ is shaping Nigeria’s Real Estate Industry

Meet Gbolahan Oseni, a distinguished figure transforming the contours of real estate in Nigeria. The President of Ultimate Vibrant Realtor Group and founder of First Dominion Global Ltd, Oseni is a relentless force. He recently made the list of ’50 Influential CEOs in Africa’, a testament to his unwavering commitment to progress.

Born and bred in Lagos, Nigeria, Oseni’s journey to success is a fascinating one. After earning his BSC from the prestigious University of Lagos, he embarked on a career that has spanned continents, with a travel history that includes Dubai, Jordan, UK, and Ethiopia.

Oseni reminisced about the early days: “In my second year at university, I founded the First Dominion Realtors Group (FDR) to create real estate business opportunities for young, passionate individuals. Today, FDR boasts of over 2,000 smart Realtors.”

Celebrated as a youth ambassador under the ECOWAS youth council, Oseni made headlines when he was decorated and investiture in the Hall of Fame by a notable international institute. Yet, his impressive laurels don’t overshadow his humility and dedication to his team.

He explained, “I believe in the success of my team. Even if it means missing out on personal deals, I’ll go to any length to see my teammates succeed.” Oseni’s leadership has been instrumental in establishing Ultimate Vibrant Realtor Group as one of Nigeria’s topmost real estate entities.

Oseni, also known as ‘Mr. Unstoppable’, is a self-professed ‘Street Smart Multi-Millionaire’ and a core business and investment strategist. Yet, at his core, he remains a lover of God. “All my achievements in life, I ascribe to God,” he stated.

Currently, Oseni is working on a large-scale estate tour. On May 13, he hosted a massive sales and marketing strategy training, attended by over 3,000 students at the Unilag multi-purpose hall. His goal? “To create more millionaires,” he said.

When asked about his greatest accomplishment, Oseni said, “Being able to train and mentor young people to achieve great things in life.” He advises aspiring professionals to maintain honesty and provide the best service possible to their clients.

His personal philosophy reflects his indomitable spirit: “We are unstoppable.”

Gbolahan Oseni’s journey stands as an inspiration for young, aspiring professionals not just in Nigeria, but globally. His story underlines the power of perseverance, dedication, and a ‘never back down’ attitude in achieving success and transforming industries.