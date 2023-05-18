How Ebuka Okonkwo is pioneering a new path in Global Tourism

A Nigerian entrepreneur, Ebuka Okonkwo, is challenging conventional narratives and forging new paths in the global tourism industry. With a deep-rooted passion for travel and a unique vision, Okonkwo is gradually reshaping the perception of African tourism on a global scale.

“Being a Holiday Expert is more than just a profession. It’s a commitment to exploring the most fascinating and attractive places around the world, and sharing these experiences with potential travellers,” Okonkwo explained.

Okonkwo’s company, WAVES SARL, is a successful luxury transportation company offering high-end car hire and tour transportation services. However, Okonkwo views this venture as a ‘side hustle,’ with his main passion being his work as a Holiday Expert and Travel Influencer.

His academic achievements, including an Advanced Diploma in French Studies, a B.Sc in International Relations, an MSc in Hospitality and Tourism Management, and an in-progress MBA in Business Administration, provide a robust foundation for his ambitions.

Okonkwo, despite facing a challenging path, has successfully promoted various holiday destinations, including the renowned luxury seaside restaurant, BAB’S DOCK BENIN. “Uncovering these hidden gems and showcasing them to the world gives me immense satisfaction,” he expressed. While obstacles persist, he remains unwavering, aiming to “inject first-world travel and holiday business into the African environment.” His journey exemplifies resilience, navigating complex processes and stereotypes, triumphing over adversity. It serves as a testament to the indomitable strength of the human spirit.

Reflecting on his experience and the projects he has undertaken, particularly in developing tourist attractions abroad, he confidently asserted, “I am confident and capable.” He expressed his pride in contributing to the growth of the Nigerian tourism sector and initiating tourism projects within the country. According to Okonkwo, holidays and tourism are essential for every family to experience.

Okonkwo’s passion for travel was ignited during his time as a professional footballer. “I’ve always dreamed of traveling the world, learning new languages and experiencing different cultures. Football gave me a ticket to pursue my current dream, and I am grateful for everything,” he explained.

Despite the intense competition in his field and the challenges he faces, Okonkwo is undeterred. “There are big names already dominating the market. But I realized that I am different. I have my own style and pattern. This is what makes me unique,” he confidently stated.

Encouraging aspiring professionals, Okonkwo shared, “The road is difficult, but I know a difficult road often leads to beautiful destinations. You can start right in your community. Talk about your village stream or ancestral kingdom. Try, fail and try again. The industry needs more talents to promote Africa, we need you.”

His personal motto, “If you can dream it, you can have it,” encapsulates his relentless spirit. With his unique perspective and unyielding commitment, Ebuka Okonkwo continues to inspire and redefine the narrative of African tourism on the global stage