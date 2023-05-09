How Covid favoured my hair business – Entrepreneur, Tambou

The story of Loveth Tambou, CEO, Tamzy Empire is a lesson in resileience, determination and grace.

At a time when the entire planet earth was on lockdown was when Tambou began to smile. And to think that her product may not have been the in-thing at that period or how would one explain staggering sales in women’s hair during lockdown? But that was exactly what happened to Tambou who had been struggling in her hair business for a whole of three years.

Not minding the disappointments and discouragements, she kept hope alive and believing that someday, there would be light at the end of the tunnel. And that was exactly what happened.

She said: “I couldn’t imagine that I will get to this stage in life where I earn nine figures, three years back. Things were so hard for me that I decided to try business. I tried a lot of businesses before starting hair business.

“I remember when I started selling wigs, I got just 5 pieces from the company back then, I can’t forget this and I won’t stop saying it. I was like “this is my starting point, let’s push it.

“I wasn’t making any sales and nobody would buy; I even learnt how to do Ads, still there wasn’t any sales forthcoming. I remember getting my first order in 2020 and I couldn’t sleep. I was so eager to deliver it to the customer; I was willing to do a doorstep delivery myself.

“It wasn’t easy, regardless; I will make sure to do new videos and post on my WhatsApp status where I start (I was very consistent). Despite the way people would criticize hair blend business. They would say all the ladies on earth are now into hair business and that I should just quit especially the affordable hairs that have little or no profit. The hairs are too cheap bla bla bla but still, I knew what I wanted and I just continued.

“Fast forward to March 2020. People, who know me, knew that I love giving no matter how small, that was the secret behind it all. I started doing small wig giveaways on my WhatsApp platform even with no sales. Thereafter, God said your season is now!!

“The Covid lockdown was my season. Job 22:29 says; ‘When men are cast down, then thou shalt say, There is a lifting up; and he shall save the humble person’

“I did a lockdown sales and it was so massive that I sold to over 400 people. I was confused; I have never in my life handled that much crowd. It shocked me! My pictures were everywhere both on Facebook and Instagram.

“Thank God for Instagram/Facebook Ads too. I also invested money on Ads with the profit I had back then.

“That was how everything changed. I have helped over 80,000 women look their best on a budget. All of these in just three years!

“You see this brand, Tamzy_Empire” it’s God own Brand.”