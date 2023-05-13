How Ammie is inspiring a new generation of Nigerians on TikTok

Ayo Onikoyi

It is a generation in which the glass ceiling has consistently been shattered by women. The female folks are raising the bar and inspiring even the other gender.

Nigerians are hugely utilising social networking software, TikTok, to redefine creativity, and one of the popular and influential faces on the short-form video hosting app is Agbahiwe Stella Amarachi, popularly known as Ammie.

Ammie embodies creativity as evident in the manner her fans and TikTok users throng her page for content on new and trendy make-up looks and fashion tutorials. The content creator was able to smoothly transition from being an actress into carving a niche for herself on the platform, and satisfying her ever-curious millions of fans and followers.

Agbahiwe Amarachi, who proudly flaunts her plus-size figure to her fans, hails from Nkwerre Local Government Area of Imo State. Aside being an inspirational figure on TikTok by creating unique fashion contents, she is also changing perception about ladies of her size and helping the affected people love their body.

In an interview, the popular TikTok personality explained how she began her new adventure and rebranded after monetizing what started as mere pleasure.

“I joined TikTok during the COVID period and I got to learn that I can put out my talent and also learn new things , I started off with acting and then I moved to creating crazy makeup looks, transitions and I started joining the latest trends on social media platform”, Ammie explained.

“When i realized I got an audience, I had to step up and rebrand myself because it’s makes me happy when I help people with tutorials when they ask for one

I learnt I could actually monetize content creating, watched other creators too and I started exploring in the content creating field.I had so much interest In creating especially fashion contents because it’s rare seeing a plus size in the industry that’s into fashion and other amazing things.

“I build my connection with my audience and other creators, I figured my niche and also keeping up with the latest trends, I get to come up with so many content and I decided to mix up my contents and put in more work because it’s not about taking a photo or video and posting it, it’s also about building a community that’s survives and thrives and I have the passion for fashion and open to give my audience more”.

Despite the wide acceptability of her contents on the video hosting application, Ammie revealed that she has been dealing with people body shaming her.

“I have faced bullying and body shaming both in real life and online

I have people trolling but I got used to it and decided not to let it get to me, I built so much confidence in myself and that is why I have so many people looking up to me and that’s when I decided I am here to stay ,” she said.

The chocolate TikTok star has 3.4 million followers on the app, and has popular celebrity figures like Don Jazzy, Falz The Bahd Guy, comedian MC Lively, among others, following her on Instagram.

Ammie, a brand influencer, is also the Chief Executive Officer of an online clothing, Baddie wurld. She has worked with Davido, Zlatan and Rema to mention a few, as well as leading wig brands in and outside the country.

“I am the CEO of an online store called baddies world, , where we sell beauty accessories. I have worked with brands like lush hair, Empower, Alipearlhairs, yolissahair, and Asteriahaircoupon in the US to name a few. I have also worked with artists like; Davido, Zlatan, Rema, Darkoo, Jaywillz, Goyamenor and many more

I’m also a wig influencer and I do makeup tutorials on my social media platforms and I’m also looking at working in the movie industry because i can act well too,” Agbahiwe Stella Amarachi disclosed.

“I have a song dedicated to me by an American artist, Charles Ellis called “Beautiful, Creative and Kind” he also said that he created the song just for me and wanted to show his gratitude for everything that I have achieved in life and commemorate my journey of self-love and creativity.”