How Akwapoly ND2 student died in river

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

THE Akwa Ibom State Polytechnic, Ikot Osurua in Ikot Ekpene Local Government Area, weekend, was thrown into mourning as the corpse of its student was found in a river in the Abiakpo community as he allegedly went swimming.

It was gathered that the corpse of an NDII student of the Department of Electrical Electronics Engineering (National Diploma), identified as Edidiong Monday, was found floating in the river by some residents of Abiakpo community, Saturday morning.

Findings revealed that the Abiakpo community also in the Ikot Ekpene Local Government Area where the incident happened shares a boundary with the host community of the polytechnic, Ikot Osurua.

According to sources, Edidiong went with some of his friends to swim in the river where strangers in the community are allegedly forbidden to swim or bathe.

Contacted, yesterday, the Rector of the polytechnic, Dr Moses Umobong, who expressed sadness over the incident, said: “You see, we tell students if you are living on the campus or off campus follow our instruction. We have boreholes everywhere in the school. This particular boy lives off campus. And in the compound where he was living there is water.

“The villagers have always been telling them (those living off campus) they should not go to that river to swim or bathe. If you are not from there, don’t go there. I don’t know what he (the deceased) went there to do. So, he went with other friends and the river took him. That’s how he died.

“So, I am told the father came and met with the villagers and gave the village money to do the ritual and bury him there. It is sad. The problem is that if you tell them to remain within the campus, do whatever you want to do on the campus, they don’t listen.”