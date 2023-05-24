House of Reps: Northern Youths drum support for Abbas as Speaker

Abdulmumin Murtala, Kano

A group under the auspices of the Northern Nigerian Youths for Abbas (NNYA) has stressed the need for elected members of the House of Representative to speak with one voice and rally round Tajudeen Abbas to emerge as the next speaker.

The group further stated that his choice, will change the complexity of National Assembly politics in the next Assembly.

Addressing newsmen on Wednesday in Kano, reading a jointly signed address signed by NNYA Coordinator, Haliru Ibrahim as well as Public Relation Officer (PRO) Abdullazeez Alhassan, the Coordinator called on the members-elect across all divides to aggregate their support and queu behind Abbas.

“The Nigerian-styled democracy needs to strike a balance between legislative activism and achieving results in the overall interest of a largely under-developed populace and economy, hence the need to give the leadership mandate to Hon Abbas.

“The NNYA stands on the platform of merit, service, patriotic zeal, transparency and loyalty to the Nigerian project which are viral ingredients to unshackle our people from the twin evil of poverty and ignorance.

“Therefore, we are emboldened to set a clear agenda for the leadership that we wish for Nigerians, which must be built on transparency, accountability, trust, intelligence and above all youthfulness.

“We cannot talk about the leadership of the most important arm of the National Assembly, which aggregates the totality of our diversities as a people, without talking about getting a leadership that will prioritize the needs of the long suffering and marginalized people of Nigeria.

“Without a shadow of doubt, we do believe that the mandate of representing all Nigerians through the House of Representatives should rest on the shoulders of Tajudeen Abbas” he stated.

He further stated that Abbas is worthy having contributed immensely to the growth of the democratic process with the sponsorship of 73 bills in the 9th Assembly alone, combining it another 43 bills to his credit in the 8th Assembly

“We believe that the task of building bridges will be carried out effortlessly under the leadership of Hon Abbas. We reason that it would cost us more as a nation if we keep sacrificing our best brains on the altar of primordial sentiments such as zoning or religion.

“Hon Abbas stands tall and is qualified to lead the Green Chamber of the National Assembly by our own estimation” he declared.