Hoodlums kill 20-yr-old lady during robbery in Bayelsa community

By Samuel Oyadongha, Yenagoa

Suspected hoodlums numbering about six, have reportedly shot dead a 20-year-old lady while robbing their home in the Azikoro community, a suburb of Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

Vanguard learned that the hoodlums armed with dangerous weapons, invaded the usually serene Azikoro Community Health Centre axis, broke into their house after damaging the burglary, stole phones, got all the ATM cards and withdrew their victim’s monies through PoS machines they came with.

The incident, it was learned, occurred in the early hours of Tuesday.

The deceased, identified as Elo Lucky, aged 20, was said to have been shot by the robbers for raising an alarm.

She was said to have been terrified by the presence of the hoodlums robbing her family when she woke up and screamed, an action that angered the intruders, who opened fire on her.

The deceased lady from Delta State, who resided with the mother and stepfather, it was learned, was preparing to write the supplementary JAMB exams, when she met her untimely death.

A source, who spoke anonymously, said they were not aware of the attack until they heard a loud sound believed to have been shot that snuffed the life out of the lady.

It was gathered that the robbers raided about six other homes in the area unresisted, ransacking homes and dispossessed victims of their cash, and even threatened to kill anyone who refuses to give his/her ATM card pin for instant withdrawal through their PoS.

Contacted, the spokesman of the state police command, Asinim Butswat, who confirmed the incident, said investigations were ongoing.