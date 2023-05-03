HIV: Biochemist practitioners set to release test-treatment for cure

The Biochemist Practitioners Association of Nigeria (BPAoN) says the association is set to release test treatment for the cure of HIV/AIDS.

This is coming after several years of clinical research on how to completely remove the existence of life-threatening viruses in the human body’s circulatory system.

Ikotun Olayemi, President of the association, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

Olayemi said that the test treatment would be using some ancient methods with ancient natural medicinal supplements and raw material plants within a period of 70 days to cure the ailment.

“Therefore, we are set to release test-treatment for the cure of Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV), Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome (AIDS) with effective treatment from effective natural medicinal supplements and raw material plants before the launching of the main treatment.

“Our main target is to accurately eradicate the existence and the spread of HIV/AIDS in body cells naturally and completely without any side effects or adverse effects.

“As we are awaiting the approval of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) immediately after the test-treatment which calls for main treatment,” Olayemi said.