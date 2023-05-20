Hitting the global stage is my priority – RayBaby

By Benjamin Njoku

Fast-rising Afrobeat sensation Ejemi Peace Bekewe, better known as Raybaby has declared that he wouldn’t slow down until he’s ranked among the top Nigerian musicians who are currently dominating the world stage.

Recall that RayBaby recently acknowledged Burna Boy as his musical influence. He’s thrilled that the country’s music has captured the world and he can’t wait to be part of the success story.

The rising act broke into the music scene just last year after signing a recording deal with Chris Million’s “Eagle Sign Records and management company. And now, he’s dreaming big and definitely will stop at nothing in achieving his dream.

He recently dropped a video of “All Night”, one of the five songs in his recently released EP titled, “RayBaby.”

In a chat with our reporter, RayBaby said his goal is not only to make his own mark in the music scene but also, he wants to be known for creating authentic music that resonates with people from all walks of life. The rising act believes that with constant honing of his craft, working on his songwriting skills and developing his sound he has what it takes to hold his own on the country’s music scene.

“I’ve also been fortunate to work with talented producers and musicians who have helped me sharpen my creativity,” he added.

RayBaby said he wants to create music that is timeless, yet fresh and cutting-edge, adding that personal experiences as well as rhythms of his culture inspire his kind of music.

On what sets him apart from his contemporaries, the rising act said it’s his unique perspective and voice. “I believe that my music stands out because it’s a reflection of who I am and where I come from. I also strive to create music that is not just entertaining but also has a message that inspires and uplift people’s souls,” he added.

On the reception of his EP, RayBaby described it as ‘mind-blowing’ adding “It’s been such a humbling experience to see my music connect with people on such a deep level, and I can’t wait to see what the future holds.”