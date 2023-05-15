Hilda Baci: We’ll review evidence before confirming record – Guinness World Records

Guinness Book of Records has acknowledged the effort of Chef Hilda Baci who has been cooking for close to 100 hours now but said it will need to review associated evidence before officially confirming the record.

A Twitter user had inquired why the Guinness Book of Records was yet to acknowledge Baci’s feat.

The user had tweeted “Why is Guinness World Records not showing or talking about Hilda’s cook-a-thon? Can’t see anything on their pages (Twitter, Facebook, YouTube).”

Responding, it wrote, “We’re aware of this amazing record attempt, we need to review all the evidence first before officially confirming a record.”

Before Baci’s cook-a-thon, chef Lata Tondon, held the record for completing the task in 87 hours, 45 minutes, and 00 seconds in Rewa, India, in 2019.