‘Hilda Baci has given Nigeria a positive review’

By Ayo Onikoyi

Victoria Crest Homes and Citadel Utilities celebrates Hilda Baci’s attempt to win the Guinness World Record in a remarkable 100 hours Cook-A-Thon challenge.

Speaking on the need to celebrate Hilda Baci, the CEO of Victoria Crest Homes, Ichechi Okonkwo said, “We are thrilled to congratulate and celebrate Hilda Baci’s extraordinary achievement in her attempt at setting a new Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon by an individual. Hilda Baci successfully completed a remarkable cook-a-thon, showcasing her culinary prowess and determination by cooking for an impressive 100 consecutive hours. Hilda’s remarkable achievement has captivated our attention, and we are honored to stand behind her as she represents Nigeria on the global stage.

Speaking further, he noted that having been able to do the unusual cooking for 100 hours the company deemed it fit to be a part of her success as it aligns with their core values.

“Hilda has made not just the female gender proud, but she has again given Nigeria as a country, a positive review,” he said.

Citadel Utilities, a subsidiary of Nedcomoaks group and a leading provider of sustainable energy solutions, has also stepped forward to support Hilda’s entrepreneurial endeavors. In recognition of her outstanding accomplishment, Citadel Utilities gifted Hilda’s restaurant business with a 10KVA Premium Solar System worth 7.5 million Naira.