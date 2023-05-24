Hilda Baci cook-a-thon viewed 4.8bn times worldwide — Report

Hilda Baci

By Juliet Umeh

A media intelligence report has said the audience reached from Hilda’s Baci (Hilda Bassey Effiong) recent attempt to enter the Guinness World Records as the person with the record of the longest cooking period was over 4.8 billion.

The report was published by Media Intelligence Consultancy, P+ Measurement Services, which claimed to have done a media performance audit on Baci’s Cook-a-thon, which elevated her to the title of world’s longest cook.

The company said the audit studied and exposed the sponsorships of Hilda Baci’s Cook-a-thon, as well as the sentiment, reach, and share of the media by countries.

The survey also indicated that the digital media, which received over 87 per cent of the traction and traditional media, which gained just 13 per cent, played a vital role in promoting awareness and engagement with the event.

It explained that a significant number of social media mentions of the event were also made online.

According to the report, 67% of the media coverage of Hilda Baci’s cook-off came from Nigeria, 15% from the United States, 4% from the United Kingdom, 3% from Ghana, Nigeria’s neighbour, and 1% from Canada.

The media share of the remaining nations was relatively lower, showing various levels of interest and coverage.

The report said: “According to the analysis, the positive sentiment garnered 85%, which can be leveraged by Hilda Baci to build brand loyalty and increase engagement with her audience; while the negative sentiment of 15% suggests that any issues or concerns raised during the event were addressed promptly and effectively.

“The analysis of media share by country highlights the top five countries with the highest earned media coverage of Hilda Baci. 67% of the media coverage emanates from Nigeria, followed by the USA with 15%. The United Kingdom with 4%, Ghana with 3%, and Canada with 1%. The remaining countries had a relatively lower media share, indicating varying degrees of interest and coverage.

the digital media gained 87% based on the media types analysed. The high percentage of online media mentions also suggests that digital media played a significant role in driving awareness and engagement about the event.

“The Amore Gardens, the top sponsor, received 18% of the media attention, followed by Uber with 14%, BaigeWallet came in third with 13%, and Arla and Woodscope in lower positions with 10% and 9%, respectively.

”Noting that media prominence doesn’t necessarily equate to the level of financial or logistical support provided by each sponsor. It reflects the volume of media exposure and visibility they received during the event period.”