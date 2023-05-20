Hilda Baci: Beauty, brain and fame

Immaculately curved. Voluptuous without restraint. Warm. Adventurous. Exceptional culinary skills. Archetype of a subset. Savviness. Like Calabar girl with Bed manners. Bathroom manners. Kitchen manners

By Prisca Sam-Duru

This time is for Nigeria’s celebrity cooking chef, Hilda Effiong Bassey. Since the Nigerian culinary sensation, better known as Hilda Baci, smashed the remarkable Guinness World Record and even surpassed the current record holder, Lata Tondon aka ‘Iron Lady’, an Indian chef for the ‘longest cooking’ marathon by an individual, social media has been abuzz on her.

There’s truly nothing impossible to a person who says I will, according to a wise teacher, Mr Metu of blessed memory.

Not many of us can attempt cooking for 5 to 10 straight hours without ‘breaking down’ but, this determined beauty, beat the 87 hours plus world record and got to 100 hours. That’s a milestone!

Hilda’s feat is awe-inspiring and she has through hard work and determination, carved her precious name in the annals of the world.

Before turning on the cooker at 4:00 pm on Thursday, May 11, at the Amore Gardens in the high-brow Lekki area of Lagos State, there was only one thing on Hilda Baci’s mind: to break the world record in the cooking marathon. Call it her lifelong ambition and you would not be wrong because the pretty chef reportedly told Channels Television’s ‘Rubbin Minds’ two months ago that “I am currently in the process of attempting to break a Guinness Book Record while setting a record in Nigeria because it has never been done here before.”

The 27-year-old foodpreneur was also quoted as disclosing that “The journey to the cook-a-thon started five years ago. It is one of my biggest aspirations and I am glad that I took the bold step to embark on this adventure. I have taken time to prepare for this psychologically and I am proud to finally take on this challenge.”

“The cook-a-thon is also an opportunity to tell some of the positive stories that come from Africa through the meals that we make,” Baci said, adding, “This attempt is also proof of the strength young people can exhibit with the right platform and support. I look forward to receiving support from people across the world to achieve this feat.”

And so, by Monday, Baci, the Akwa Ibom State born chef, attained the incredible landmark of four days of cooking nonstop. History has been made; thanks to the chef’s culinary skills and determination. This is more like adding another feather to her cap; though a bigger feather this time, having had an outstanding and victorious outing in the inaugural Jollof Face-off Competition in 2021, winning a grand prize of $5,000. The cook-a-ton was streamed on social media platforms, making viewing by a global audience possible. But live at the venue, were an optimistic crowd made up of Nigeria’s politicians, celebrities and more, right outside her kitchen, cheering her on.

Reports had it that the Nigerian chef who owns a fast-food restaurant known as MyFoodByHilda, made over 100 meals from the time she turned on her cooker. The meals ranged from indigenous foods, to different types of rice and pasta. Baci reportedly dished the food to the crowd that cheered her at the venue.

These supportive Nigerians defied both the rain and sun, until Baci hit 100 hours. Of course they were well rewarded with sumptuous meals from the master chef. Even if she decided to go beyond 100 hrs, be rest assured that many people would wait on her not only to watch her pull through, but to admire her beauty. Beholding Hilda’s face and anatomy makes you wonder at the handiwork of God. Now, added to her beauty, is stardom. The heroism and determination to beat the world record holder and surpass it, are worthy of emulation.

A good number of Nigerians including Stephen Keshi, Fela Kuti, Vincent Okezie, Blessing Okagbare, Lucy Ejike, and many others, through their individual skills, have written their names in the Guinness Book of Records.

Being in the league of youths who their president once used the term ‘lazy’, Baci has, quashed that statement and set a standard. Not to forget are Rema’s song ‘Calm Down’, which made it to the Guinness Book of Records recently, and Dancer and choreographer, Kaffy, who broke the Guinness World Record for ‘Longest Dance Party” at the Nokia Silverbird Danceathon in 2006. As Kaffy attained fame simply through her dance moves, inspiring millions, so Hilda has done in her own field, inspiring millions of young people across the globe.

In Nigeria especially, Hilda is a strong and rare inspiration to teaming unemployed youths. This is an indication that one’s talent, if paid attention to and developed, can catapult the person into apogee. Hilda is now endeared to many for being more than a chef with world record. She is beautiful, looks charming and lovable. With a mien as that of a model, it won’t be surprising if her face begins to grace many bill boards. Somehow, the young chef’s feat does not come as much a surprise because women from Hilda’s side of the country are famous for their culinary expertise. Now, this is how author and columnist, Dr Ugo Egbujo poetically painted the sensational chef and her achievement on his facebook wall. “I called Hilda a Calabar girl, and some children came to remind me she is from Akwa Ibom. They don’t know, her botanical name is Calabar girl. Immaculately curved. Voluptuous without restraint. Warm and adventurous. With exceptional culinary skills. She is the archetype of a subset. And besides those gifts, They have enormous will power, when they find themselves in any competition. They overwhelm their rivals with savviness; Bed manners. Bathroom manners. Kitchen manners. At this yunction I must mention their yummy accent? It’s difficult breaking down parables for children. But here we are. Calabar is Calabar. Calabar has no comparison. Nwa Calabar < “

Indeed, they have no comparison. Baci, a graduate of Sociology from Madonna University, Okija, Anambra State, is multi-talented. In addition to her being a foodprenuer renowned for her sumptuous homemade tasty recipes, she is a TV producer, actress and presenter.

Hilda Baci’s story says a lot about Nigerians being resilient lot. When Baci reached the significant mark of 87 hours and 50 minutes, she knew she had already broken the world record. She would have stopped. Instead, she decided to make her win more spectacular. That’s Nigerian spirit for you! Who would have imagined that cooking, something people do every day in their homes could earn a person such fame. Well, the inability to cook we know, has torn many homes apart because many new generation women dread to cook. They ignored the saying that the way to a man’s heart is through the stomach. But do not be surprised that after this Baci’s Guinness World Record, many women will begin cooking lessons; at least if not to cook at home, to attempt to make history.

As noted earlier, Baci must be commended for being a good example to the teeming jobless youths roaming the streets. Granted that the environment is not that favourable for one to thrive, due to bad governance, yet with determination, hard work and of course God, one can achieve a set goal. Baci had an ambition to become a global celebrity; good a thing she chose to use her God-given talent to achieve that. Sadly, there are many who would rather cheat, get involved in despicable acts to achieve their dream. This is why we have young ones going into ‘yahoo yahoo’, prostitution and other illicit ventures just to ‘make it’. Thank you Baci, for being a huge encouragement to the youth!

We are also glad that just as Tiwa Savage brought Nigerians back together with her outstanding show at King Charles coronation, after politicians tore us apart during the 2023 elections, Baci, has reminded us of the need to sustain the new found love and unity. Imagine that Baci’s cook-a-thon was an election scene, politicians would have sent their thugs to throw away her cooking equipment and asked her to go to Akwa Ibom and do it. This is Lagos and it is for Lagosians; they would have told her. But no, the mixed crowd representing Nigeria, instead, cheered her to victory. The same way Nigerians unite during football matches, so they did in Baci’s cooking event; no ethnicity, no religion. Success they say, has many friends. Already, Baci has begun receiving gifts and rewards for contributing to the much needed re-branding for Nigeria.

According to reports, Dana Air has pledged to support her with one year free tickets. This was announced according to NAN on Dana Air Twitter handle @DanaAir. “We have always blazed the trail in terms of support for the arts and entertainment industry, health care, and culture. We will be supporting Hilda’s local travels for one year and we are inspired by her. We will be supporting her Mum also with three months of local flights for free and we thank her for giving us an amazing daughter,” it read.

More will follow definitely.

As Nigerians salute Baci, so they commend her mother who herself, is a chef. She has her own restaurant in Abuja; a food business she must have taught her child who has now taken it to a much bigger and bolder level. Good to know Baci’s mother is also being rewarded for good parenting.