High neonatal deaths worry Anambra govt, begins measures to reduce rate

By Vincent Ujumadu, Awka

Worried by the increasing number of neonatal deaths in the state, the Anambra State government says it has taken measures to reduce it.

The state Commissioner for Health, Dr. Afam Obidike said in Awka that although the state figure of about 255 deaths to 100,000 births is much lower than the national figure of 526 deaths to 100,000 births, there are ongoing efforts to reduce it to the barest minimum.

The Commissioner, who spoke while taking delivery of 1,212 delivery kits donated to the state by the United Nations Children’s Fund, UNICEF, commended the wife of the state governor, Mrs Nonye Soludo for approaching international donor agencies to assist Anambra in reducing the mortality rate.

He said: “When we did the review of maternal mortality, we found out that the reason pregnant women die during childbirth is because they fall to go to the hospital at the right time.

“They will remain at home and when they have complications, they come to the hospital almost lifeless. So these kits are incentives for them to go to the hospital early.

“We want to reduce neonatal deaths to at least 100 to 100,000 because no woman should die because she is pregnant.

“We have done the review to know the causes of the deaths and having identified them,we have set the target of making healthcare services accessible to most people in Anambra State.

“If the women routinely attend antenatal, the rate of neonatal mortality will reduce.”

“In a year or two when we do another review, there will hopefully be a significant improvement.”

Obidike recalled that the state recorded over 100 child deliveries through surgeries at the IDP camps in the state last year, adding that with the delivery kits, it has become easy for women to deliver their babies without much stress