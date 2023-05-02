Herders kill 2 farmers in Benue community

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Suspected armed herdsmen have, again, gunned down two farmers while busy on their farm in Udei community, Guma Local Government Area of Benue State.

It was gathered that the victims were shot Sunday evening while on the farm harvesting locust beans from a tree.

A member of the community, who identified himself as Jona said the attack, which was unprovoked, created pandemonium in the community, forcing the people to flee their homes.

According to him, the two men had visited their farm by River Kereke to harvest the locust beans to prepare a local spice called ‘Nune’ in Tiv to be sold on the next market day when they met their untimely death.

The source said while the men were on top of the tree plucking the beans, the armed herdsmen surrounded the tree and opened fire on them.

He said: “They killed the two people Sunday evening. The men went to River Kereke to pluck locust beans for the preparation of ‘Nune’ which they wanted to sell on the next market day. The herdsmen came, surrounded the tree, shot and killed them like animals.

“The two of them fell and died on the spot. Their remains were recovered and buried by the youths of the community. The incident has created fear in the community. People are fleeing to neighbouring communities but no one is even sure of the safety and security of any of the communities.”

Contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, Catherine Anene, said she was yet to receive the report of the incident.