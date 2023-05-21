‘He won’t deliver’, Spyro reveals reason he can’t collaborate with Portable

Nigerian singer, Oludipe Oluwasanmi David, popularly known as Spyro, has revealed that street-pop singer, Portable, is the only artist he would never work with.

According to him, Portable would not be able to perform well if he wrote a song for him.

He ascribed this to how different Portable’s style of music is to his.

The ‘Who’s Your Guy’ crooner stated this in a recent interview with Cool FM, Lagos.

He said, “Not because I have an issue with him, but because our paths just don’t cross, like, our kinds of music don’t align. Portable, I guess.

“It can’t work. He wouldn’t be able to deliver the kind of music that I would write for him because it’s not his tier.”

He, however, asserted that Portable is a good singer.