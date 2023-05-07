Having money helps, don’t be lied to – DJ Cuppy 

Popular Nigerian disc jockey, Florence Otedola, aka DJ Cuppy, has emphasized the essence of being rich in life.

She urged her fans not to be deceived by those who talk down the value of money in life.

The music producer stated this via her Twitter handle recently while relishing her recent vacation.

She highlighted how important traveling is to self-love, alluding to how money helps to afford such a lifestyle.

Cuppy wrote, “Travel reminds me how important self-love is. Taking time for rest is ESSENTIAL, and there’s NOTHING like the feeling of being surrounded by INSPIRATION.

“In short… having money HELPS. For SURE. Don’t let ANYONE lie to you.”