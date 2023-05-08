Handshakes across Nigeria, Nzuko Umunna’s Prescription for National Unity

Amidst Nigeria’s well-known dysfunctional fault lines, the fallouts of the 2023 general elections, and the deeply religious and ethnic disharmony it generated across the country, Nigerians have been given a unity prescription that does not need arms or weapons, nor put our national treasury in the red to implement.

Nzuko Umunna, a global Igbo-centric Think Tank of

professionals are one group that believes in the continued unity of the country through peaceful coexistence and mutual respect for all, based on equality before the law. The group has continued to vigorously build trust, to sustain the oneness between Ndigbo and other ethnic nationalities in the country, as a core objective through their unique “Handshakes Across Nigeria”. initiative

It was, therefore, another such national commitment that came up on Friday, April 28, which again demonstrated her resolve and capacity for one Nigeria, when it organised the second edition of its Handshakes Across Nigeria in Enugu. Group after a

successful Summit, and an outstanding host in Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, came up with a compelling communique, that continuing its bridge-building project is a national imperative with the urgency of now.

The Communique signed by the new President of the Group, Prof. Chinedu Nebo, and the Executive Secretary, Dr. Uju Agomoh, said, “Aware of the tremendous impact the previous handshakes and this present conference had on the leaders and people of all ethnic nationalities, mindful of the need to deepen the conversation of building a new Nigeria among Nigerians, the Handshake Conference resolves that more Handshake Conferences shall be organized, and equally resolved that the Handshake Conference be moved to other parts of the nation since conference 1 and 2 were done in Lagos, and Enugu respectively.

“The Handshake conference notes with dismay the glaring presence of inequality, lack of equal participation, and grave imbalances in citizens’ right to aspire and achieve their lofty dreams. The Handshake conference demands a Nigeria where every citizen must be granted equal rights and justice.

“The Handshake Conference observed the lopsidedness in the dispensation of justice, equity, and fairness. Therefore, the conference insists that for Nigeria to practice the real sense of democracy, the country must operate the true tenets of democracy and abhor tribalism, nepotism, disobedience to court orders, the rule of law, and the like.”

The conference also resolved that a replica of Nzuko Umunna in all ethnic nationalities is a vital way to expand the good news and foster quicker traction and synergy of the Nzuko Umunna principle amongst nationalities of Nigeria.

It further reflected that,”Cognizance of the various heavy-lifting projects and interventions by Nzuko Umunna, initiators of the Handshake Project, as a reputable think tank,

the critical spirit of the peer review mechanism, will encourage all ethnic nationalities that replicates Nzuko Umunna in other zones of the country for greater National Unity, cohesion inter-ethnic engagement.”

The group used the occasion of the conference to ask President Muhammadu Buhari to release Nnamdi Kanu unconditionally.

It said, “Aware of the powers bestowed on the President by virtue of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), the conference calls on the President to direct the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation to enter a nolle prosequi and unconditionally release Mazi Nnamdi Kanu from unlawful incarceration at the DSS cell.”

Nzuko Umunna also inaugurated her new leadership led by Prof Nebo. “Propelled to continue the mandate of bridge building and providing leadership in difficult times, Nzuko Umunna is excited about her new leadership being piloted by Prof. Chinedu Nebo, a Former Vice Chancellor of the University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN) and ex Honourable Minister of Power. Nzuko Umunna wishes him and his team a successful tenure.

“Regarding the urgency and importance of the South-East Integration and national partnership, the new President of Nzuko Umunna declares that moving forward, South East integration and sustaining of national partnership through Handshakes, will be the major focus of his tenure.

“The Handshake Conference conveys their deepest sense of gratitude and appreciation to His Excellency Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for exceptional hospitality in hosting the Handshake Conference.

“Handshake Conference also acknowledged the pivotal support the South-East Governors extended to the Conference, especially the Governors of Imo and Ebonyi States, for all their supports, while also thanking Governors of Anambra and Abia State in principle.

“Finally, Handshake Conference thanks all Royal Fathers, Special Guests, Youths, Students, Women groups, leaders of all ethnic nationalities and the Media for honouring the invitation and participating actively in the Handshake Across Nigeria Conference 2,” it concluded.

The conference was attended by His Royal Majesty, Prof. James Ortese Iorzua Ayatse, CFR, Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, Governor-elect of Enugu State, Dr Peter Mbah. The Deputy Governor of Imo State, Prof. Placid Njoku represented the Governor of Imo State, H. E Sen Hope Uzodimma.

Others are Chairman Board of Trustees of Nzuko Umunna, Prof Pat Utomi, Sen Shehu Sani, Engineer Isaac Balami, Dr Umar Tanko Yakasai, Are Onakakanfo of Yoruba, Iba Gani Adams, HRM. (Amb) Igwe Lawrence Agubuzu, HRM. Oba Gabriel Ayodele Adejuwon; HRM. Eze Samuel Agunwa Ohiri, among others.