Halt Bawa’s declaration as substantive Chair, Arewa group tells Senate

EFCC boss, Bawa

… calls for his suspension

By Fortune Eromosele, ABUJA

The North Central Citizens Council, NCCC, has called on the Senate to halt the declaration of Abdulrasheed Bawa as the substantive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.



The group’s Coordinator, Comrade Mohammed Eneji, made the call at a press briefing in Abuja on Sunday.

They said, “We are calling on the Senate Presidency to halt any plans for the confirmation of Bawa as a substantive EFCC Chairman until the conclusion of the investigation, as doing so will send the wrong signal to Nigerians.”

The group demanded for the immediate suspension of Bawa as the EFCC Chairman and urged the federal government to conduct thorough investigations.

They said, “The North Central Citizens Council has noted that the main purpose of the establishment of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission as a law enforcement agency that investigates financial crimes, has been eroded in these allegations.

“Several credible media houses within and outside the country have reported stories about an alleged embezzlement of public funds by the EFCC’s Chairman.

“North Central Citizens Council, representing the voice for the masses from the North Central geopolitical zone is calling for the immediate suspension of Bawa and also demanding that the federal government begin a thorough investigation into several allegations against him, especially for the fact that the Commission has suffered a lot of set backs as it relates to corruption on previous leadership of Magu, this also shouldn’t be swept under the carpet.”