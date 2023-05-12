Haaland bags Premier League Player of the Month award

Erling Haaland has bagged April’s EA Sports Premier League Player of the Month award.

The forward previously collected the award in August for his stunning start to life in the Premier League shortly after joining Manchester City and has continued that form throughout the rest of the season.

April was arguably Haaland’s best month in England’s top flight to date, with the Norwegian finding the back of the net six times in just four appearances as City usurped Arsenal at the top of the table.

Speaking to the club’s official website about the award, Haaland said: “I am really happy to win this award for the second time this season, I am grateful to everyone who voted for me.

“We are in such a vital part of the season and winning all of our Premier League games throughout April was important. I am delighted to have helped the team by scoring goals and we just need to keep going until the end.”

It’s been a trophy-laden week for the striker. As well as winning the Player of the Month award, Haaland, collecting a record 82% of the total votes collected.

The former Borussia Dortmund striker also recently became the Premier League’s record holder for the most goals scored by one player in a single season.