Gunmen sew police, army uniforms for operations in Anambra

By Vincent Ujumadu

HOODLUMS terrorizing many communities in Anambra State have gone a step further by sewing police and army uniforms inside bushes.

They make use of the uniforms in their operations.

Security operatives, who invaded the bush at Ifite Ogbunike in Oyi local government area of the state, came face to face with a place the hoodlums had made their home, from where they launch attacks on various communities.

Items discovered at the site include a multipurpose sewing machine, police and military uniforms already produced, food items and cooking utensils, as well as charms which they believe, protect them.

The hoodlums apparently located to Ogbunike following their dislodgement from Lilu and Orsumoghu bushes in Ihiala local government area by security operatives.

Anambra State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Mr Tochukwu Ikenga described the Ogbunike discovery as a major breakthrough in the battle against crime in Anambra State.

Ikenga said: “Following credible information to the Police command from the residents of Anambra, we have identified some of their criminal hideouts/camps.

“The Police operatives attached to Rapid Response Squad, Akwuzu in the earlier hours of today, while in an attempt to rescue two kidnapped victims, stormed a camp at ifite, Ogbunike, Oyi LGA,

“The Police neutralized two of the armed men, recovered a black Lexus SUV with a lot of security uniforms, which comprises those of the police and military.”

Ikenga also said that joint security forces who stormed Akwaihedi, Nnewi South local government area, which is a border town between Imo and Anambra states, accosted a deadly gang of five operating on motorbikes suspected to be members of the Indigenous People of Brafia IPOB and Eastern Security Network ESN, en route to Anambra for a planned attack/operation.

According to him, the operatives engaged the assailants in a gun battle, neutralized five of the gang members, and recovered two rocket launchers, four Ak47 rifles, one automatic pump action, four magazines eight live ammunition, police berets, charms and other incriminating items.

He observed that the synergy between the police, military, other security agencies and vigilante outfits, had helped immensely in the fight against the insurgents in the state.

“For us, this is a big positive operation to avert a major planned attack in the state. I urge everyone to cue in and continue to support the security agencies and the state government to bring security stability to the state,” Ikenga added.