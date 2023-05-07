Gunmen kill orderly, kidnap Taraba LG chairman

By Femi Bolaji

The Chairman of Takum local government area, in Taraba state, Boyi Manja has been kidnapped by gunmen.

His orderly who was with him at the time of his abduction was however killed by the assailants.

It was gathered that the Chairman was waylaid by the gunmen on his way to Takum.

Confirming the incident, spokesman of the State Police command, Abdullahi Usman, said search and rescue operation has commenced.

At the time of filing this report, he said Officers of the command are currently combing bushes in the area in trail of the kidnappers.