Gunmen kill 3 policemen in Anambra, youth leader in Rivers community

…We know the mastermind —Police

By Egufe Yafugborhi & Vincent Ujumadu, PORT HARCOURT

POLICE in Rivers State have confirmed the murder of Ebenezer Matthew, youth leader of Abarikpo Community, Akoh Kingdom, in Ahoada East Local Government Area.

Ekeakita Chinem, Public Relations Officer, PRO, Akoh Youth Congress, revealed that unknown gunmen shot Matthew dead, on Wednesday night, in his father’s compound in the community.

The killing comes less than three months after a suspected cult leader led his gang to rape Mrs Chigbewejim Lawyer, wife of Pastor Lawyer Steward before killing her in same community.

“The Akpor Youth Congress Spokesman said, “Matthew has been firm in the fight against cultism and insecurity in our community. That might have led to his death. He has being a good person in Akoh kingdom.

“”The matter has been reported to the Police even as preparations are on for his burial. Insecurity in Ekpeye communities, both Ahoada East and Ahoada West LGAs has become unbearable.

“”Nobody sleeps with two eyes closed anymore. Every day we record killings. In April, we had about 36 recorded of such killings spanning all six clans/kingdoms across Ekpeye ethnic Nationality.

“”I call on security agencies and the political leaders in Ekpeye land to not stay aloof and allow the helpless residents continue to live in fear and panic.

“”I am calling on the DPO, the Area Commander, the JTF Commander and the Local Government Chairmen of Ahoada East and Ahoada West and traditional rulers to come to intervene before Ekpeye degenerates into 2016 state of lawlessness.”“Confirming the recent incident, Spokesperson for the Rivers State Police Command, SP Grace Iringe-Koko, said the killing was not as a result of cult clash and that the Police has identified the mastermind who led the gang to kill the Youth Leader but he and the gunmen were yet to be arrested.

Kill three policemen in Anambra

In another development, Unknown gunmen, yesterday, killed three policemen at a checkpoint at Umunze in Orumba South local government area of Anambra State.

It was gathered that the gunmen drove to the Nsogwu area of the town and shot the policemen on duty.

As the policemen tried to escape into nearby compound, the gunmen shot them, took their guns and uniforms and escaped in a waiting car.

An eye witness in the area said: “The worst has happened in Umunze just now. The security men at that checkpoint at Nsogwu have been attacked.

“Information has it that three of the officers were gunned down. Umunze is in a war zone now!”

Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, in the state, Mr. Tochukwu Ikenga described the incident as unfortunate, adding that the state police command has swung into action to arrest the hoodlums.

Ikenga said: “It is an unfortunate incident and is part of the highest price security officers pay in serving the nation, but the police command is not deterred by this development.

“The reinforcement teams are already in the area and the manhunt for the assailants is ongoing, while joint security patrols have been intensified in the area.”