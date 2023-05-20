Gunmen kill 2 police officers, injure one in Imo

By Chinonso Alozie,Owerri

Gunmen on Saturday killed two police officers and injured one of them, at Okpala junction in Ngor Okpala council area of Imo state.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Henry Okafor, confirmed this to newsmen in Owerri.

He said: “Two of our men paid the supreme price, one of them was injured. We recovered one of the operational vehicles of the hoodlums.

“There were piercing of bullets and stains of blood in the vehicle of the hoodlums which shows that our men gave them a battle. We are currently trailing the hoodlums who are on the run.”

However, the Okpala community and its environs have been taken over by tension as a result of the continued killings and attacks within the Ngor Okpala area.

It should be recalled that in March 2023, two officers of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, were killed including a worker with the MTN telecommunication company.

In April, five police officers were killed in Ngor Okpala, where the officers were about to eat at a restaurant. This is just to mention a few of the other reported killings and damages going on in the area.