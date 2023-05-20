Gunmen kill 2 police officers in Delta

By Ochuko Akuopha, Ughelli

UNIDENTIFIED gunmen have reportedly killed two police officers at Ughelli, Ughelli North Local Government Area, Delta State, inflicting gunshot injuries on one other.

Though details of the incident were sketchy at press time, it was gathered the police officers were shot dead in a gun battle with the armed men Friday night around the Ekredjebo area of the metropolis.

The police officer that was wounded is said to be in a critical condition

Efforts to reach the Police Public Relations Officer, Mr Bright Edafe were abortive at press time.

A senior Police officer, who however confirmed the incident said the victims were ambushed by the hoodlums