Gunmen behead Kogi youth leader, throw corpse into River

By Boluwaji Obahopo

A middle aged man, Daddy Noah was on Wednesday abducted from his village, Patanyi, in Bagana ward of Omala Local Government Area of Kogi state. Noah was later found but was beheaded and his corpse thrown into River Benue in Kogi state.

The incident occurred when the youth leader in company of four friends went on hunting expedition, when the gunmen stormed the forest and abducted him.

The deceased according to locals was among those defending his clan, Ihiankpe against the onslaught of the Otutubatu clan.

According to an eye witness, suspected bandits numbering over twenty had on the said day stormed the sleepy town of Patanyi shooting sporadically, as the villagers ran helter skelter to save their lives and, in the process, (Daddy, as he was fondly called) was abducted and taken to unknown destination.

The eyewitness added that, Daddy body shows that he must have been subjected to Ill treatment before he was beheaded and the corpse thrown into River Benue at Bagana.