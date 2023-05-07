Gunman kills eight at Texas mall

Gunfire heard as people flee Texas mall. (Credit BBC)

By Nwafor Sunday

Eight persons have been killed in a reported attack at Texas mall. The gunman who dressed all in black and wearing combat gear shot indiscriminately at a mall north of Dallas, Texas, and killed eight people shopping at the Allen Premium Outlets mall.

According to BBC, some of the victims are reported to be children. At least seven people are being treated in hospital, three of whom are critically ill.

Allen Fire Chief Jonathan Boyd said seven people – including the gunman – were pronounced dead at the scene and two died later in hospital.

A police officer on an unrelated call killed the gunman after hearing shots.

A police officer at the mall “heard gunshots, went to the gunshots, engaged the suspect and neutralised the suspect,” Allen Police Chief Brian Harvey said.