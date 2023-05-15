Guinness World record: Senate President celebrates Hilda Baci

By Henry Umoru

THE President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan, has congratulated Nigerian chef, Hilda Baci, for breaking the world record in cooking marathon.

In a statement on Monday in Abuja by his Special Adviser, Media, Ola Awoniyi, Lawan who noted that Baci’s feat is a reminder to the entire world that Nigerians are talented and are capable of excelling in any endeavour, said, “I celebrate Hilda Baci for breaking Guinness World record in ‘longest cooking time.’

“You have made us proud by again showing to the entire world that we have all it takes to excel in any task we set our hands on.”

The Senate President commended the Lagos State government for the tremendous support it gave Baci to showcase herself and Nigeria to the world.