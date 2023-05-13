Guber: ‘Igala nation’ll chart a new course in Kogi politics’

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

THE Igala Conscience, a socio-political group representing the Igala nation in Kogi State, on Friday, announced that they will not be working with Governor Yahaya Bello to actualize the victory of his preferred successor, Ahmed Ododo, in the upcoming November governorship polls in the state.

This development may not only have significant implications for the political landscape in Kogi State, but could impact Governor Bello’s political ambitions.

The group’s spokesman, Idris Dan-Idoko, in a press conference held in Abuja, accused Bello of nepotism and attempting to impose his relative as his successor in a covert pursuit of a third term in office.

He stressed, “We are not here to lament the pain of the last seven years of political, social and economic retrogression where taxpayers do not receive commensurate infrastructure for the taxes paid to the state and local government.

“We are here to make a statement with far-reaching implications for the future of Kogi state.”

Similarly, the secretary of the group, Okpanachi Jacob, stated that they will not stand by and watch Bello impose his relative on the state as his successor.

According to him, “It is a clear attempt to foist a third term on the people of Kogi State, and we will not allow it to happen.

“The Igala Conscience is a political force to be reckoned with in Kogi State, and we will not be intimidated by Governor Bello’s attempt to impose his will on us.

“We will be towing a different line and will not be working with him to actualize the victory of his preferred candidate.”

The group, however, did not provide further details on their plans or their preferred candidate.

When asked by journalists if they had reached out to other political groups or parties in the state to form an alliance, he responded, “We are in talks with other political groups and parties in the state, and we are confident that we will form a strong alliance to defeat Governor Bello’s preferred candidate at the polls.”