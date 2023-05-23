Growing up with Dyslexia, Bali finds voice, confidence in art

By Prisca Sam-Duru

Baliki Audu, popularly known as Bali, is a Nigerian artist who has worked on a broad range of design projects with particular interest in mural design and craftsmanship.

Having had problem with dyslexia growing up, Bali is determined to help children with disabilities discover their talents.

Growing up, Bali whose journey into art started many years ago, had two amazing people who encouraged her interest in art- her dad who was good at his drawings and older brother.

As a kid, she loved the colours and all the beautiful images in her school books and storybooks so much that she decided to start recreating cartoon characters and abstract images that she saw. That was to translate to making crafts like birthday cards, beaded accessories etc, as she grew older.

Bali stored many scrapbook collections of different things that she had drawn. “After High School, I pushed further into studying art at the University of Lagos. I knew I wanted to be an artist right from my childhood but I didn’t have a clear idea of what sort of artist I wanted to be. Studying art at the university helped guide and direct me to the part I am taking today. Over the years I’ve tried a variety of different things,” she said.

In the fall of 2015, Bali curated her first group exhibition at the Oranyan Festival of Art and Crafts in Oyo state Nigeria. After her service year in 2017, she started developing her portfolio and establishing her style in Mural designing as well as craft making. “Acrylic paint is my first choice; I’d start there and often end up mixing mediums and different elements into my vision. I started experimenting with colours and shapes and wanted to paint texture with colour. My vision was to make art in such a way that when a painting was viewed, one would see or imagine the texture without physically touching it. I eventually added the line to my colour process using the movement of music as my muse. For me, it’s not so much about the conquest as it is more about the journey that I embarked on, whatever or wherever that may be. I believe to truly experience and discover one’s self means to transform from the inside out.”

On the journey so far, she said “It has not been easy; it’s a very competitive world. There are lots of great artists out there. However, it has also been great and educative. I learn every day from seeing the artwork of other artists and that has helped in challenging me to do better.”

In terms of themes, stuffs like music, colour, nature, people and culture, environment and memories, are her source of inspiration. “I find freedom and confidence in using lines and shapes to communicate with my audience. Also, my work is essentially an expression of the freedom of being an artist and being able to express myself in my way. I enjoy using my art to tell a story about myself and the people around me.”

Bali who boasts of murals like “Step Inn” at Victoria Island Lagos, “Tim & Carol Gallery of Art”, Ikeja GRA and “EV Record studio” at Opic Isheri, added; “I use lines and shapes to create a mural that is easy to understand, I like to infuse the environment into the art in forms of figures and shapes incorporating what they do into it. So it’s a way of communicating or translating a language people can understand just by looking at the art.”

For the gifted artist, art has been her way of response to her fascination with culture, people, nature and the connection. “My work of art is directly connected to an unknown internal world and is the carrier of memories, experiences and emotions.”

Bali’s project with children in Cameroon was quite a creative event. During her visit to Cameroon, she partnered with a German artist Gabriel Emanuel Goller and decided to start a project called Hannun Taimako (A Helping Hand).

“We started with a school called Les Fortins in Makepe Marie Lumiere, Douala Cameroon. As we noticed the school environment wasn’t that conducive for the pupils; they lacked some of the things that can help in improving the knowledge of the pupils, and also in making the environment conducive for them. So, we decided to give a helping hand using our art. “They neither engage in any art activity nor do they have art in their syllabus. We came up with a painting for the school that interested the pupils; we included them from the wall preparation to the actual painting as they have no art class. Involving them in the painting exposed their mind and gave them a good knowledge of art. “During this process, we found out that some of the pupils are interested in art but they don’t have proper guidelines and mentoring, so we had to put in our best to make them see the values of Art. We were excited about the results.”

As an artist, Bali has the unique ability to inspire kids; to help them become artists, critical thinkers, decision-makers and creators. Her goal is to generate original ideas and help kids with disabilities to be able to express themselves.

“My inspiration for doing this project is that I have had a problem of Dyslexia growing up and that made me keep a distance from everyone around me, from my primary to secondary and, to my university. “I didn’t have that confidence; I couldn’t express myself or make lots of friends while in school because I was scared of being seen differently. Art has been the reason people can see or hear me; it gives me confidence and gives me voice. Art has brought a lot of people around me because they love what I do. “So I know what it feels like to stay away from people you want to be friends with because you are different. I know how it feels when you can’t express yourself amongst your peers. That’s why I came up with this project to help kids with disabilities and every other kid out there, to be able to express themselves, to grow out of it through art and to give them a voice amongst their peers.”

The project was however not without challenges especially language difference. “We had difficulty communicating with the kids and the people in the environment. It wasn’t easy working with kids when it comes to street art. The kids were so excited working with us so, whenever we go on break, on coming back they would have painted on the wall, which has to be reworked. However, it was a great experience and I look forward to making more projects here in Nigeria and abroad.”

Bali is also looking forward to teaching art to kids, helping them bring out their inner light, to give them something to hold on to.

She further hinted that there are plans to replicate the project in Nigeria and other African countries. “I am a Nigerian so I’d like to also create awareness here by helping kids through Art. I’m talking especially about kids who don’t have the courage to express themselves because of their disability and those that have been neglected.”