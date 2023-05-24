Group wants Idahosa in Edo governorship contest

A group Ovia South West/ North East United has called on the member representing Ovia Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon Dennis Idahosa to contest in the 2024 Edo state governorship election.

Convener of the group and leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ora Ward, Ovia South West Local Government Area Hon Goodluck Adenomo in a statement in Benin City said Idahosa has the qualities required to govern a state haven displayed the qualities as a member of the Green Chamber for the past four years.

The astute businessman said Idahosa is a bridge between the old and the young and his popularity cuts across all ages and gender.

He said: “Hon Dennis Idahosa has proven his leadership capacities even before he became a member of the House of Representatives.

” Many people have forgotten that he was a commissioner under the Comrade Adams Oshiomhole administration and when he was there, he donated his monthly salary to the less privileged and widows in Ovia.

” As a lawmaker, he has not only displayed his capacities with his contributions to debates in the house, sponsorship and co-sponsorship of bills, motions and resolutions, he has connected with the executive arm of government and to bring development and empowerments to the people of Ovia.

“Since the beginning of the 4th Republic, the people of Ovia have never had it this good and it is only proper that such a performer is given a bigger responsibility so that he can extend this goodwill and leadership qualities to the people of Edo State.

“Hon Idahosa is a young man that is a bridge between the old and the young. “