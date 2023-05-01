Group urges Enugu pupils to focus on academics

By Chinedu Adonu

A Foundation, Blessed Gift, has tasked Primary School pupils in Enugu State to be focused in their academics to excel and contribute meaningfully to the development and growth of the country’s economy.

The Foundation disclosed that training children the way they should grow will help them not to derail to join Yahoo, kidnapping and all sorts of crime and criminalities when they grow.

The founder of the Foundation, Mrs Gift Okolo made this call at the Community Primary School Onuogba Nike, Enugu East Local Government Area, while awarding scholarships to indigent students.

Five indigent students who benefited from the scholarship project of the Foundation include Onyeama Favour, Anozie Chiedozie, Aniji Oluebube, Alawze Chiadikaobi and Nnamani Prosper.

Presenting gifts to students of the School and awarding scholarships to five indigent students, Mrs Okolo disclosed that the Foundation was formed to touch the lives of indigent people and ensure that they benefit society like every other person.

“Our aim is to put smiles on the faces of indigent students, by paying their school fees, sowing school uniforms and making sure they are not out of school. We selected five indigent students today to take care of their school fees, materials and everything until they complete primary school. We will start with these five and as time progresses we will increase the number because the Foundation just came into existence.

“The choice of the school was because you can only get real indigent in a rural area like this. You can see them. When you look at them, you can feel the suffering and as well as see that they need help.

“I have the calling to help the poor. It’s just an act. It’s not only when you have enough or when God blesses you that you help the people. It’s only those that have the heart to touch the lives of the people that will do this kind of work.

“Some people went into cyber crime Yahoo and all sorts of crimes and criminalities as a result of no support at childhood and we are here to give them our little support.

“I advise you to be focused in your academics to achieve all your dreams in life because you now have everything that you need to go to school.

In appreciation, the Headmistress of the school, Mrs Precilia Umeh thanked the foundation for choosing the school out of the over 100 schools in the rural areas as a beneficiary.

“Me, teachers and my children were very happy about your coming to see us. I pray and beg God Almighty who made this possible today to make it a solid foundation that will enlarge for the benefit of the whole society,’ she prayed.

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, Oluebube Aniji, thanked the Blessed Gift for their support to ensure that indigents children gain access to education.

While thanking God that he would now have a school uniform, assured the foundation that he would focus on his education.

“I am happy for being among the beneficiaries. I did not have a school uniform before but God sent the Blessed Gift Foundation to clothe me. I will start wearing school uniform,” he said.