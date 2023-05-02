Group kicks against concession of Ajaokuta Coy, Itakpe Iron Ore

By Boluwaji Obahopo

A non-governmental organization, Kogi Heritage Protection Advocacy has called on the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission, ICPC, Bureau of Public Enterprises, BPE, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC and the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission, ICRC to, as a matter of urgency, look into the hurried manner the Ministry of Mine and Steel plans to concession the Ajaokuta Steel company and the Itakpe Iron Ore in Kogi state.

The group said the hurried manner that the ministry plans to concession the two companies at the twilight of President Muhammadu Buhari led government calls for concerns, stressing that something is fishy.

The spokesperson of the group, Edward Jatto who stated this yesterday in Okene, Kogi state said those who want to concession the companies without due process are at the verge of selling it to their cronies.

The group which said it was not against concessioning, however said due process should be followed and demanded for the immediate reversal of the process in the interest of the present and future generations.

The group also urged the leadership of the National Assembly, concerned Civil Society Organizations to intervene in the matter.

“Nigerians woke up to be shocked on April 21, 2023, that the Federal Ministry of Mines and Steel Development had put up an international and local advertisement on the concessioning of Ajaokuta Steel Company and Itakpe Iron Ore Company.

“The advert gave only 20 days threshold for local and international interested companies to respond with detailed offers (not just expression of interest).

“We note with dismay, that the Federal Government had commenced the concession process for the two companies with an advertisement in some national dailies.

“We hereby fault the Federal Government concession plan of Ajaokuta Steel Company and Itakpe Iron Ore Company without recourse to the National Assembly and the host communities, which will not reflect genuine and transparent participation of all interest groups for equity, fairness and justice to Nigerians.

“It is very unrealistic for the 20 days threshold given for response to the adverts and grossly inadequate for any serious pre-bidding preparations is clearly at variance and in breach of ICRC which specifies six weeks for tender advert and responses

“In other words, the 20 days response cannot realistically bid for the steel plant nor will their bids reflect in any meaningful way, the realities of a gigantic steel complex like the Ajaokuta Steel Company and Itakpe Iron

“The move by the Federal Government as represented by the Federal Ministry of Mines and Steel Development calls for national concern, and we are worried because of its potential adverse effect on the economy of the nation and the wellbeing of the host communities as it will subject the people to an untold hardship.

“We are particularly worried because the concessioning process of national assets such as National Iron Ore Company Limited, Itakpe and Ajaokuta Steel Company Limited has not been subjected to thorough legislative processes and contributions from major stakeholders such as ICRC, Manufacturers of Association of Nigeria, MAN and even the host communities, among others.

“We are also worried and suspicious of underhand dealings that the present federal government, under President Muhammadu Buhari is rushing the concessioning process when it is about to handover leadership to a newly democratically elected government of President-Elect, Bola Tinubu, in a few weeks time.”