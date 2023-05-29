Group, EFCC, Police sensitize Enugu students against Cybercrime

By Dennis Agbo

Entertainment managers, Comforting Africa, in collaboration with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, and the Nigerian police have organised a sensitisation concert aimed at discouraging the youths from participation in Cybercrime activities.

The campaign targeted at secondary School students was held at Oxford secondary school Obollo-Afor, in Udenu local government area of Enugu state.

The concert featured an up coming artiste, Ebuka Ukwueze, with a stage name Sean Bukah, an alumni of the college who brought to life an inspiring and insightful entertainment while delivering the message on the dangers of Cybercrime.

Sean Bukah offered scholarships to students of his alma mater, while a lively debate on the Cybercrime was conducted. In a talent hunt, the students displayed their individual gifts to the audience; while Awards for the teachers and proprietress where also given as well as Gifts to the students.

Speaking to the students, the Artiste, Sean Bukah said that “the enemy of man is ignorance,” revealing that he started as a petty trader but that today he owns different businesses.

He encouraged the young students not to get involve in cybercrime or any illegal activity, stating that it’s a terrible and wrong approach towards making a living.

Head of Cybercrime unit in the EFCC, south east zonal command, Mr. Stephen Idoko defined cybercrime as a computer related crime which involves shearing private informations of a person.

He disclosed that both government and non-governmental officials involve in Cybercrimes such as; espionage, financial theft, among others noting that the present high value for wealth acquisitions which the society regards as yardstick for determining the status of individuals has gone a long way in aiding and abating cybercrime.

Idoko urged parents not to mount pressure on their wards to measure up with their peers in the society, while he encouraged the youths to take things easy and always do things the proper way.

“I enjoy all the stakeholders, individuals, organizations and government to nip the scourge in the bud. The government should ensure that policies are not only formulated but strictly adhered to irrespective of the status or personality of the people involved,” Idoko charged.

The Enugu State Police Public Relations Officer, Daniel Ndukwe counselled the students to always behave like secondary School students which they are, and to rebuff any approach by anyone trying to introduce them into cybercrime, cultism or any illegal activities.

Manager of Comforting Africa, Mr. Henry Ogwudu states that his organization was specifically mapped out to identify the problem Africans face as a continent and find means to resolving them gradually.

Ogwudu mentioned that Africa as a continent is filled with a lot of resources, both human and natural, “but these resources are not productive in the right sense of it due to so many negative activities being perpetuated which cybercrime has taken the lead.”

He stated that the group was out to make Africa feel comfortable as it should, adding that the society today is filled with so many vices.

“The dangerous part of it is that the younger ones are now the target market, they are easily swayed into crimes due to so many factors. If we don’t fight it now it will land Africa to a diminishing point of no return, and that on this edition of comforting Africa.

“We want to reach out to the young ones, interact with them, teach them and help them in the ways they can, give them a kind of reorientation, so that they are made known the consequences of cybercrime; that they will work in cognizance with the law and order custodians in the society so as to genuinely prove to these kids that the society really cares and wants them to do right things,” said Ogwudu.