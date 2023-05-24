Group backs Nigerians agitation for local production of drugs

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – A pressure group, The National Movement for the Actualization of Good Governance (NAMAGG) made up of lawyers, doctors, engineers, journalists, pharmacists, engineers and others has thrown its weight behind Nigerian shareholders in GSK Consumer Nigeria plc over alleged deliberate non importation of drugs by its foreign partners and the need for indigenous production of drugs.

The founder and president of the group, Douglas Ogbankwa Esq. in a statement in Benin City said “We have followed with concern the attempt of GSK International working with Nigerian Collaborators to forcefully devalue the shares of GSK Nigeria by manipulating the supply of critical medicines and vaccines to GSK Consumer Nigeria Ltd.

“We have monitored the actions of GSK across Africa and are convinced that this recent supply constriction by a related party is aimed at devaluing the shares of the company with a plan to shut it down and turn Nigeria into an import hub for its drugs. It is really disgraceful from a global company that prides itself as a leading pharmaceutical company to disregard Africans and our desire to become sufficient in medicines and vaccines. Instead, they want us to remain dependent on our colonial masters for critical medicines supply.

“This is very personal for me, as my relatives and family friends are asthmatic and they are currently unable to get asthma medication – Ventolin for themselves. If this is not racism, then tell me what else can be used to explain this level of disregard for Nigerians and Africans? I can tell you for free that young girls who have taken the cervarix vaccine from GSK are unsure when their second dose will be available. How can a foreign company treat Nigerians like this? I really hope the Federal government can call them to order as no Nigerian should suffer for GSK international and their Nigerian management team’s love for profit at the expense of Nigerians. In my view this is blood money and like blood diamonds, the Nigerian and the UK governments should call GSK international and their management in Nigeria to order immediately. We are more concerned about the fate of Nigerian Patients, who currently are unable to afford lifesaving medicines and vaccines produced by GSK. “

Speaking, a regional distribution manager for a major pharmaceutical retail chain who pleaded anonymity claimed that they have never experienced drug shortages of critical medicines and vaccines like this from GSK in the past. “it is indeed very shocking that a global pharmaceutical company that prides itself in being ambitious for patients would tactically starve Nigerians of its life saving drugs just to make more profit. As I speak to you, we have no stock of critical GSK Medicines and vaccines, this has persisted for over two months and the limited stocks in the market are being sold for over 200 and 250% of the recommended retail prices. It does not take rocket science to realize that without drugs and vaccines from GSK International, GSK Nigeria is rendered useless and as such can be sold or discarded cheaply by GSK international. As a doctor, I really do not care if GSK wants to leave Nigeria like it has done in other African countries, I am really worried about my patients that I have convinced with information from GSK to use their drugs and now they have wickedly decided to stop supply of these critical medicines and vaccines just to achieve their selfish aim of more profit. Who does this in democratic society? Why won’t NAFDAC, Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Trade and Investment call GSK international to order? Can they do this to fellow Europeans? Never! As a doctor that has practiced in Europe and returned to Nigeria, I am sickened that basic medication like Ventolin is now so scarce that patients are paying 200% the original prices to manage their asthma.”

An independent shareholder said he hoped the local board led by Chief E. Onuzo would resist their plans. “I am an active shareholder of GSK Consumer Nigeria plc and I was at the last AGM and previous AGMs where we have had to vote to retain GSK international as a business partner. I find it very dubious and fraudulent that GSK international would deliberately frustrate GSK Nigeria’s effort to secure forex for its operations only to stop supplying them important medicines and vaccines with a long-term aim of devaluing GSK Nigeria PLC shares for an easy takeover. I actually find it disgraceful as they tried a similar move in 2013 and we fought against it. Failure to act would mean that shareholders would have to seek redress in the Courts as they cannot take us for granted.

A local drug manufacturer shared his frustration with GSK Nigeria. “This is a company that has made over N10billion in profit from Nigeria over the last ten years. They have refused to invest in manufacturing in Nigeria or other parts of Africa. We thought they had changed from their ways by partnering with a local manufacturer to manufacture some of their drugs in Nigeria. With this new move, that celebrated agreement comes to nothing because with a potential shut down of the GSK consumer Nigeria business, the contract with Fidson will be nullified and they will turn to import Panadol into Nigeria. Can you imagine an international company like GSK or its partner Haleon importing basic Panadol (paracetamol) into Nigeria? Do these companies mean well for Nigeria or Africa? How can a company that is majorly owned by Nigerians not be able to manufacture some of its medicines in Africa? There are several legal frameworks like the Nigerian Local Content Development Act , the Company and Allied Matters Act , (CAMA ),2020, Cap C20,LFN, the Investment and Security Act ,(ISA) and the Nigerian Government must stand to be counted at this time.”