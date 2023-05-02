Gridlock: Lagos approves e-Call Up system for Lekki Deep Seaport

By Olasunkanmi Akoni, LAGOS

Lagos State Government, weekend, approved the deployment of an e-Call Up system for the Deep Seaport in the Lekki-Epe Free Trade Zone of the state.

The measure, it was gathered, is aimed at preventing gridlock often caused by articulated trucks accessing the port corridor.

The state Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde, said this at a stakeholder’s meeting, which had in attendance top government functionaries from the Ministry of Transportation, representatives of Lekki Worldwide Investment Limited, Lagos Free Zone, Lekki Deep Sea Port and Messrs Call Up technologies.

Explaining the state government’s plan, Oladeinde said that the application of e-call-up system would help synchronize the movement of trucks assessing the Lekki Deep Seaport and other industries within the corridor, starting from Eleko junction to Lekki Free Trade Zone.

He also shared the state and federal governments’ plan for road network expansion and inter-modal transport systems at an initial meeting held with the Five Chairmen of Local Government Areas, LGAs, Local Council Development Areas, LCDAs, in Epe division, Lekki Worldwide Investment Limited, LWIL, representatives of Dangote Industries Limited, Nigeria Union Of Petroleum And Natural Gas Workers, NUPENG, Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, and the Nigeria Police Force, NPF.

Oladeinde said: “An interim arrangement is also being put in place to decongest the roads through evacuation of all illegal tankers from the red zone by a joint Task Force of the State, LGAs/LACDAs, Security Agencies and Stakeholders.”

Speaking on the challenges in the Apapa and Tincan axis, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation, Sola Giwa, stressed the need to prevent a similar occurrence in the Lekki-Epe axis, “hence, the urgent need to deploy a Truck Queuing Management System.”