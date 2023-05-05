‘Greatest pain of all’, Mercy Johnson loses father, quizzes God

Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson Okojie has mourned the death of her father.

Grieving over the loss, the popular thespian took to Instagram to share a video of her and father on his 74th birthday.

Captioning the video, she questioned God on why he decided to take his father away from her.

According to her, even if God gives an answer to the question, she will never accept it.

The actress described the pain that comes with the loss as the ‘greatest pain of all’.

She wrote, “For the rest of my life Daddy, I will keep asking God why? I don’t think I will ever understand why he has taken you from me. And if he responds, I don’t even think I will accept it.

“They say love saves but my love did not keep you here with us. The great pain I feel now is the greatest pain of all.

“Rest In Peace my gentle father, NWO Johnson Ametuo Daniel D.A Johnson. God clearly loves you more, that’s the only explanation that makes any sense to me”.