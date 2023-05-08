Govt should partner private organizations to give young people robust future

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

The Nigerian government at all levels have been urged to prioritize the future of young people by partnering with private organizations to provide adequate information and resources that could enable them attain their heights in life.

The call was made by the Convener, Grow with Renny Conference, Morenike Molehin, with the theme, ‘Maximizing Your Twenties’, a life mentorship program organized to redirect the focus of young people in decision making.

Speaking with Vanguard, Molehin insisted that the young people have what it takes to turn the economic situation of the country around for the better.

According to her, “Young people are extremely crucial to the development of the nation and that is why it is imperative that governments at all levels partner with organizations to help young people in accessing information and knowledge in order to make better decisions.

“Although government at all levels is trying, there is need for improvement. Conference of this manner is essential to the economy of the country and if it is sustained there is certainty that the economy would be improved upon.

“The essence of the conference was to impact a set of young ladies who want to grow in every area of their life with God as their Lead.

“These young people are just navigating to adulthood and instead of being thrown into the world without direction, with so much depression; paying bills among other challenges that they are not used to.

“It was pertinent for them to learn from people in their Thirties, Forties and Fifties. The conference was an avenue to tell young people that they are not alone in the struggle. There is a need to know that your business could succeed.

“There were a series of talks on finance, management, entrepreneurship, spirituality, career and business among others. It was a forum where older people could mentor the younger generation who are in their Twenties.

“It was also a platform for the elderly to tell experiences they encountered when they were in their Twenties. And how they succeeded against all odds. This would enable the young people in their approach to life and be guided on how to navigate organically.

“Based on its principles, the conference was centered on motivation, encouragement and inspiration in order to continue a conversation where people need to audit their lives and make their paths straight.

“Our mission is to ensure that the younger people get it right. Because just a single mistake could cause a lifetime destruction. If there is adequate mentorship, you are certain that the story will change”, she said.