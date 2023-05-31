Governor Mbah freezes all Enugu  government accounts

By Chinedu Adonu

Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State has directed that all bank accounts belonging to the government be frozen with immediate effect until further notice.

Mbah in a statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Professor Chidiebere Onyia, on Tuesday stated that the directive takes effect from Tuesday, May 30, 2023.

“Following the directive given by the Enugu State Governor to freeze all government accounts in all the banks in Enugu State, I hereby, direct that all Enugu State Government accounts be frozen with immediate effect, till further notice,” the statement read.

Meanwhile the State Government however directed all former political appointees and office holders under the immediate past administration to comply with the earlier directive of the former Secretary to the State Government, Professor Simeon Otuanya, instructing them to hand over on or before May 26, 2023 ahead of the expiration of the second tenure of the past administration.

In a statement by Professor Onyia, the government enjoined immediate compliance with the directive by handing over all government assets in their possession to the Permanent Secretary or Director of Administration or Director of Personnel Management in their respective Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), before the close of work today, Wednesday, May 31, 2023.

The statement further said those affected included all former Chief Executive Officers of Government – Owned Companies, Board Chairmen and Board Members of Government – Owned Companies, Executive Secretaries of Parastatals or Government-Owned Companies, State Project Coordinators of World Banks – Assisted Projects, and other categories of political appointees as listed in the said memo by the former Secretary to the State Government in the immediate past administration.