Governments must take action to curb spread of AMR  – Pfizer

By Chioma Obinna

With the UN estimates that by 2050, 10 million deaths could be caused by superbugs and associated forms of antimicrobial resistance, Pfizer has posited that governments and the public health community must take action and support measures that will enable continued innovation in the development of new antibiotics and vaccines to curb the spread of Antimicrobial Resistance, AMR.

To this end, Pfizer hosted a virtual media roundtable to raise awareness in ensuring ongoing patient safety to maintain the future effectiveness of antibiotics.

According to the pharmaceutical giant, AMR is a silent threat, but it is already here and needs urgent attention. They posited that if AMR continues to rise unchecked, formerly minor infections could become life-threatening, serious infections and could become superbugs that are impossible to treat, and many routine medical procedures could become too risky to perform.

Speaking during the media roundtable, the Medical Director of West Africa Pfizer, Dr Kodjo Soroh said: “AMR occurs when bacteria, viruses, fungi and parasites change over time and no longer respond to medicines making infections harder to treat and increasing the risk of disease spread, severe illness and death.

“AMR is one of the biggest threats to global health today and can affect anyone, of any age, in any country. If it continues to rise unchecked, minor infections could become life-threatening, serious infections could become impossible to treat, and many routine medical procedures could become too risky to perform.”

Soroh said with action by governments, industry, and society, AMR is expected to cause 10 million deaths each year by 2050.”

“Overuse of antibiotics is creating stronger germs. Some bacteria are already “resistant” to common antibiotics. When bacteria become resistant to antibiotics, it is often harder and more expensive to treat the infection. Losing the ability to treat serious bacterial infections is a major threat to public health.

“Currently, at least 700,000 people die each year due to drug-resistant diseases. More and more common diseases, including respiratory tract infections, sexually transmitted infections and urinary tract infections, are untreatable; lifesaving medical procedures are becoming much riskier, and our food systems are increasingly precarious.”

Also at the event, the participants discussed the need for antimicrobial stewardship AMS as treatment of infections is becoming more difficult due to the widespread emergence of antimicrobial resistance.

Speaking, Professor Oyinlola Oduyebo of the Lagos University Teaching Hospital, LUTH, said AMR is a serious threat to global public health and increases morbidity and mortality, and is associated with high economic costs due to its health care burden.

Oduyebo said: “Infections with multidrug-resistant (MDR) bacteria also have substantial implications on clinical and economic outcomes. Moreover, increased indiscriminate use of antibiotics during the COVID-19 pandemic will heighten bacterial resistance and ultimately lead to more deaths.

Oduyebo said an antimicrobial stewardship programme to fight resistance and protect global health was necessary as it is designed to promote, improve, monitor, and evaluate the rational use of antimicrobials to preserve their future effectiveness, along with the promotion and protection of public health.

Also, Dr Kennedy Tamunoimiegbam Wariso of UPTH, noted that AMS programmes optimise the use of antimicrobials, improve patient outcomes, reduce AMR and health-care-associated infections, and save healthcare costs amongst others.

“With rates of AMR increasing worldwide, and very few new antibiotics being developed, existing antibiotics are becoming a limited resource. It is therefore essential that antibiotics only be prescribed – and that last-resort antibiotics (AWaRe RESERVE group) be reserved – for patients who truly need them. Hence, AMS and its defined set of actions for optimizing antibiotic use are of paramount importance.”

Wariso said a robust pipeline of new antimicrobials is essential to restoring the balance against increasing rates of AMR, adding that, significant economic hurdles have made research and development in this area a challenge. “No novel class of antibiotics has been launched for almost 40 years, and even when newly approved treatments come to market, they may be used sparingly to support good antimicrobial stewardship practices – making it difficult to recover the high cost associated with development. New reimbursement models that more fully reflect the complete value of antimicrobials are critical.