Gov Wike flags off Port Harcourt Cycling Road Championship

By Patrick Omorodion

Governor of Rivers State, Nyesome Wike is expected to flag-off the National Cycling Road Championship which holds in the state capital, Port Harcourt today.

The one-day event features 150 cyclists from 21states of the federation, who will be jostling for the top prize of N600,000 each in both the Elite men and women categories.

President of the Cycling Federation of Nigeria, CFN, Engr. Giadomenico Masari disclosed that the cycling championship is part of the events lined up for the transition and inauguration of the coming government in the state later this month.